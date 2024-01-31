Babcock to supply weapons system for South Korean Jangbogo-III submarine

Babcock will manufacture and install the weapons handling launch system (WHLS) on Boat 6 of the South Korean Navy’s Jangbogo-III (Dosan Ahn Chang-Ho Class) class boat which is Boat 3 of Batch II of the class.

Babcock has been involved with the Jangbogo-III programme since 2011 and has passed the halfway mark by delivering hardware for Boat 4, the first boat of Batch II, having completed all 217 milestones on time or early across the contracts.

The seven-year contract, awarded by Hanwha Ocean, will use Babcock’s air turbine pump and programmable firing valve launch system for WHLS which has already been in service with other ships of the class.

In March 2019, the construction of the first Batch II was approved and on 30 March 2023, Hanwha Ocean laid the keel of Lee Bong-chang (SS 087). Construction of the Boat 3 Batch II started on 31 January 2024.

First delivery of the batch will not be expected until 2027. The boats have a length of 89.4m, a beam of 9.7m, a draft of 7.6m and a range of 18,500km.