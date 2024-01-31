To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Babcock to supply weapons system for South Korean Jangbogo-III submarine

31st January 2024 - 15:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Construction on three Jangbogo-III Batch II class submarines has been underway. (Photo: Hanwha Ocean)

A total of three Jangbogo-III Batch II class submarines have been ordered as part of the $2.7 billion programme.

Babcock will manufacture and install the weapons handling launch system (WHLS) on Boat 6 of the South Korean Navy’s Jangbogo-III (Dosan Ahn Chang-Ho Class) class boat which is Boat 3 of Batch II of the class.

Babcock has been involved with the Jangbogo-III programme since 2011 and has passed the halfway mark by delivering hardware for Boat 4, the first boat of Batch II, having completed all 217 milestones on time or early across the contracts.

The seven-year contract, awarded by Hanwha Ocean, will use Babcock’s air turbine pump and programmable firing valve launch system for WHLS which has already been in service with other ships of the class.

In March 2019, the construction of the first Batch II was approved and on 30 March 2023, Hanwha Ocean laid the keel of Lee Bong-chang (SS 087). Construction of the Boat 3 Batch II started on 31 January 2024.

First delivery of the batch will not be expected until 2027. The boats have a length of 89.4m, a beam of 9.7m, a draft of 7.6m and a range of 18,500km.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us