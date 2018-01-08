Babcock strengthens UK Type 31 bid team
In an effort to unsettle BAE Systems’ decades-long monopoly over Royal Navy shipbuilding, Babcock and BMT have expanded their team for the UK’s Type 31e light frigate project.
The team, known as Team 31, now consists of Babcock, BMT, Thales, Ferguson Marine and Harland & Wolff shipyard, expanding on an initial agreement between Babcock and BMT in November 2017.
Babcock will act as the overall programme lead and Thales will be responsible for the development of the mission system solution.
‘Team 31 will allow Babcock and Thales to take forward the key lessons from the Aircraft Carrier Alliance and apply
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