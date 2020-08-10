Second Israeli F-35 squadron is now operational
The Israeli Air Force (IAF) has assigned operational status to its second F-35I Adair squadron, following a final fitness inspection last week.
Having undergone six months of extensive preparations at Nevatim Airbase, 116 Squadron (called ‘Lions of the South’) is now ‘ready to take part in the IAF’s extensive operational activity’, the IAF stated on 6 August.
The IAF has received 20 F-35Is to date. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the air force has a total of 50 on order for $7.8 billion.
Both 116 Squadron and 140 Squadron (the first IAF unit to operate the F-35I) used to fly the the F-16A/B ‘Netz’.
Before being announced as operational, 116 Squadron was required to undergo a lengthy familiarisation and evaluation process covering training processes and tactics.
‘For the last six months, the squadron’s personnel were met with the various scenarios that they were required to face as part of their preparation for the operational fitness inspection,’ the IAF noted.
This inspection simulated 72 hours of intensive combat missions amid ‘currrent regional tensions’, said Maj G, leader of the fitness inspection and aircrew member of 116 Squadron. ‘Several scenarios led to a simulated war on all fronts, and aircrew members took off for missions in all of Israel’s regions.’
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