Raider advances towards test phase

27th September 2021 - 13:06 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

Rendering of B-21 flying above Edwards AFB. (Photo: USAF)

The B-21 programme for the USAF is making ‘good progress towards a real fielded capability’, says the Secretary of the Air Force — but could Congress scale back plans to equip the stealth bomber with nuclear weapons?

Senior DoD and USAF officials gave a status update on the B-21 Raider stealth bomber programme on 21 September during the annual Air Force Association Meeting in Washington DC.

Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, said five B-21s are being built for test purposes by Northrop Grumman at its facility in Palmdale, California.

He added that  ‘all programmes have risk and the same is true of the B-21, but at this point at least, it is making good progress towards a real fielded capability’.

Similarly bullish during AFA were USAF Chief of Staff Gen Charles Brown, who said the …

