Raider advances towards test phase

DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale
Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.
Senior DoD and USAF officials gave a status update on the B-21 Raider stealth bomber programme on 21 September during the annual Air Force Association Meeting in Washington DC.
Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, said five B-21s are being built for test purposes by Northrop Grumman at its facility in Palmdale, California.
He added that ‘all programmes have risk and the same is true of the B-21, but at this point at least, it is making good progress towards a real fielded capability’.
Similarly bullish during AFA were USAF Chief of Staff Gen Charles Brown, who said the …
A winning bidder has been chosen to implement the B-52H Commercial Engine Replacement Program — but a plan to re-engine the F-35A has encountered technical and affordability issues.
USAF will receive ten new Lot 15 production F-35As and the USMC will receive six F-35Bs.
Northrop Grumman will provide test, inspection and engineering support for MQ-4Cs in production for the US and Australia.
AFSOC has an eye on the future with plans to test an amphibious MC-130J and acquire high-speed VTOL aircraft.
Turnkey solutions provider IMCO expands into the UAS sector with the acquisition of fellow Israeli firm Innocon.