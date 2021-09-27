Raider advances towards test phase

Senior DoD and USAF officials gave a status update on the B-21 Raider stealth bomber programme on 21 September during the annual Air Force Association Meeting in Washington DC.

Frank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force, said five B-21s are being built for test purposes by Northrop Grumman at its facility in Palmdale, California.

He added that ‘all programmes have risk and the same is true of the B-21, but at this point at least, it is making good progress towards a real fielded capability’.

Similarly bullish during AFA were USAF Chief of Staff Gen Charles Brown, who said the …