Northrop Grumman gains NATO AGS support work

RQ-4D Phoenix operated by the NATO AGS Force. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman supports NATO AGS fleet readiness, operations and maintenance.

Northrop Grumman announced on 11 August that it has received a five-year, ‘multimillion-dollar’ contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to support the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force.

The NATO AGS system of systems achieved initial operating capability in February 2021. It comprises five Northrop Grumman RQ-4D Phoenix aircraft for wide-area ISR.

The latest contract supports fleet readiness and covers operations, maintenance and support for the NATO fleet of UAVs, mission C2 facilities and training.

Work will be carried out at Sigonella Air Base in Italy.

‘The signature of this contract with Northrop Grumman marks another major milestone towards the In-Service Support Phase of the NATO AGS Core System,’ said NSPA general manager Peter Dohmen.

The NATO AGS RQ-4D is based on the USAF Global Hawk platform. Among the subsystems on the high-altitude, long-endurance UAV is a technology insertion programme radar.