Northrop Grumman gains NATO AGS support work

IDEF 2021: F-35 is out but what is next for Turkey? (Defence Insight analysis)
Turkish military aircraft ambitions remain undimmed despite ongoing US sanctions.
Northrop Grumman announced on 11 August that it has received a five-year, ‘multimillion-dollar’ contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to support the NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) Force.
The NATO AGS system of systems achieved initial operating capability in February 2021. It comprises five Northrop Grumman RQ-4D Phoenix aircraft for wide-area ISR.
The latest contract supports fleet readiness and covers operations, maintenance and support for the NATO fleet of UAVs, mission C2 facilities and training.
Work will be carried out at Sigonella Air Base in Italy.
‘The signature of this contract with Northrop Grumman marks another major milestone towards the In-Service Support Phase of the NATO AGS Core System,’ said NSPA general manager Peter Dohmen.
The NATO AGS RQ-4D is based on the USAF Global Hawk platform. Among the subsystems on the high-altitude, long-endurance UAV is a technology insertion programme radar.
A demonstration last month in the US explored steps towards more sophisticated autonomous missions for unmanned aircraft.
Sukhoi has ambitious plans for Checkmate, its new fighter aircraft design. However, questions remain over whether the company will be able to achieve its export goals, especially considering the poor track record of its previous fifth-generation jet.
A new capability could be on the way for US Army AH-64E Apache helicopters.
First US Army unit operates Black Hawk with avionics upgrade.
DVLS keeps pilots spatially oriented to the terrain and obstacles and works with existing night vision devices to enable safer landings, says L3Harris.