India to adopt JDAM ER for Tejas

First serial production Gripen Es for FAB fly in Brazil
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) will receive around 250 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) Extended Range (ER) precision-guided bombing kits compatible with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
Procurement of the 910kg JDAM variant – which can attack targets 80km distant, compared to 25km for the older version – will occur under the US Foreign Military Sales (FMS) programme. Eventually, orders could extend to a few thousand JDAM ERs.
The IAF has 123 LCAs on order. With FMS buys being more expensive, India could have been given a sweeter deal given that US transactions under FMS in 2021 were
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The FAB now awaits military certification for the first two serial production Gripen fighter aircraft out of 36 ordered from Saab.
Read the latest edition of Air Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
Approval to produce indigenous combat helicopters has been a long time coming for HAL, but it now has a green light for limited series production.
As NATO's existing E-3A Sentry AWACS aircraft are set to retire in 2035, the alliance plans to introduce a new networked ISR capability across all domains.
Reigniting emotions from the cancellation of its submarine programme last year, Australia has now done much the same with its planned Reaper buy from the US.
Leonardo is providing a C-27J aircraft under a government-to-government agreement between Italy and Slovenia.