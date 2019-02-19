Unifly, Terra Drone India partner to support UTM
Unifly has partnered with Terra Drone India to support UAS traffic management in India, the company announced on 13 February.
India also announced a draft framework (Civil Aviation Regulations 2.0) to pave the way for commercial UAS operations and UAS deliveries in the country.
Terra Drone India is an authorised reseller of Unifly’s unmanned traffic management solutions in India. The company will work with India’s central and state governments and aviation bodies to represent Unifly’s solutions and work to improve UAS traffic management in India.
Unifly’s UTM solutions manage UAS traffic in real-time, while its software facilitate UAS traffic in very-low-altitude airspace.
Jayant Sinha, India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said: ‘Our priority is to make India a world leader in the drone ecosystem. As we prepare to cross the thresholds of BVLOS, payloads, and automation, we need an extremely sophisticated air traffic management. If there are thousands of drones in the sky, we should be able to find out exactly where each drone is, and seize control if needed.’
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Changing the game of the modern battlefield (Sponsored)
Tactical forces today increasingly require autonomy in the field. The Orbiter 4 STUAS meets this need.
-
Survey Copter enters crowded lightweight tactical drone market
The company is hoping the Capa-X VTOL fixed-wing drone's modularity and French supply chain will help it stand out against competitors.
-
Saildrone details ISR-focused 10m USV, Voyager
Saildrone has detailed a new 10m USV, Voyager, designed for ISR missions.
-
Baykar offers first look at Bayraktar TB3 ahead of UCAV's first flight
Turkish UAV manufacturer Baykar has released images of the in-development Bayraktar TB3 before its imminent first flight.
-
TAI debuts Anka-3 flying wing combat drone
The UCAV is designed to operate alongside crewed fighter jets such as Turkey’s future TF-X.
-
Aeronautics inks agreement for producing Orbiter 4 UAVs in Thailand
Aeronautics has expanded its Asia-Pacific operations, signing a collaboration agreement with RV Connex to produce the Orbiter 4 UAV in Thailand.