Unifly, Terra Drone India partner to support UTM

Unifly has partnered with Terra Drone India to support UAS traffic management in India, the company announced on 13 February.

India also announced a draft framework (Civil Aviation Regulations 2.0) to pave the way for commercial UAS operations and UAS deliveries in the country.

Terra Drone India is an authorised reseller of Unifly’s unmanned traffic management solutions in India. The company will work with India’s central and state governments and aviation bodies to represent Unifly’s solutions and work to improve UAS traffic management in India.

Unifly’s UTM solutions manage UAS traffic in real-time, while its software facilitate UAS traffic in very-low-altitude airspace.

Jayant Sinha, India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation, said: ‘Our priority is to make India a world leader in the drone ecosystem. As we prepare to cross the thresholds of BVLOS, payloads, and automation, we need an extremely sophisticated air traffic management. If there are thousands of drones in the sky, we should be able to find out exactly where each drone is, and seize control if needed.’