UGVs join Crossed Swords cyber exercise

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE)’s recent Crossed Swords exercise broke new ground, including UGVs and a Cyber Command element for the first time, the centre has told Shephard.

The exercise, which took place in late January, was the largest such Crossed Swords event, hosting more than 100 participants from 21 countries, said Lauri Luht, project manager of technical exercises at the CCDCOE.

Crossed Swords is held ahead of the centre’s larger Locked Shields exercise, and is aimed at training the cyber specialists who form the red teams at the latter event: penetration testers and digital