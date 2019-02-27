To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UGVs join Crossed Swords cyber exercise

27th February 2019 - 09:10 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan in Belfast

RSS

The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE)’s recent Crossed Swords exercise broke new ground, including UGVs and a Cyber Command element for the first time, the centre has told Shephard.

The exercise, which took place in late January, was the largest such Crossed Swords event, hosting more than 100 participants from 21 countries, said Lauri Luht, project manager of technical exercises at the CCDCOE.

Crossed Swords is held ahead of the centre’s larger Locked Shields exercise, and is aimed at training the cyber specialists who form the red teams at the latter event: penetration testers and digital

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gerrard Cowan

Author

Gerrard Cowan

Gerrard Cowan is an author having recently published his world-renowned book 'The Machinery'. He …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us