UGVs join Crossed Swords cyber exercise
The NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE)’s recent Crossed Swords exercise broke new ground, including UGVs and a Cyber Command element for the first time, the centre has told Shephard.
The exercise, which took place in late January, was the largest such Crossed Swords event, hosting more than 100 participants from 21 countries, said Lauri Luht, project manager of technical exercises at the CCDCOE.
Crossed Swords is held ahead of the centre’s larger Locked Shields exercise, and is aimed at training the cyber specialists who form the red teams at the latter event: penetration testers and digital
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Eurodrone gets Liebherr landing gear
Airbus has chosen Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH to supply the landing gear and hydraulic system for the medium-altitude, long-endurance Eurodrone.
-
Leidos developing a resupply drone for the US Marine Corps
Leidos is developing a UAS that can be used to autonomously resupply forward-deployed forces under a contract with the US Marine Corps (USMC).
-
The Aardvark Group pushes UK manufacturing forward with indigenous autonomous UGVs
Following 40 years in the defence industry, The Aardvark Group, best known for its mine clearance systems, is pushing UK manufacturing forward with continued development of its indigenous, autonomous UGVs, RANG-R and GEN2.
-
Greece gets new Israeli Orbiter 3 drones under Spike deal
Aeronautics will supply Greece with its Orbiter 3 UAV as part of a government-to-government contract for Rafael’s Spike missiles.
-
Anduril to use Dive-LD AUV in undersea infrastructure mission
The defence disruptor sees autonomous vehicles playing a pivotal role in the defence of undersea critical national infrastructure.
-
Changing the game of the modern battlefield (Sponsored)
Tactical forces today increasingly require autonomy in the field. The Orbiter 4 STUAS meets this need.