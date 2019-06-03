UAVOS introduces new GCS

UAVOS has introduced a new Portable Ground Control Station (PGCS) 3, fully compatible with the UAVOS autopilot, the company announced on 29 May.

In its baseline configuration, PGCS 3 comes with a military-grade rugged Getac X500 laptop. The system can integrate a variety of 15-inch laptop computer models.

PGCS 3 is a detachable computer and a console with additional controls. Console joysticks, push-buttons and switches are industrial water-proofed units. The panel is equipped with a quick-release mechanism for docking the laptop.

Designed to control and monitor UAS, the PGCS 3 also displays live video streaming from the UAS. A digital modem integrated into the UAVOS system provides UAS control without using an external antenna complex. UAVOS has also developed a switching and power supply board which allows the PGCS 3 to work from various power sources, as well as to charge the docked computer.