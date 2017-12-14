UAVOS converts Pipistrel Sinus into UAS

UAVOS has developed a kit to convert manned aircraft into UAS as part of work to enable unmanned aircraft to carry out group missions for an unnamed customer.

The company has carried out a test flight of three Pipistrel Sinus light aircraft converted into UAS and integrated with special payloads. The UAS and their payloads were simultaneously controlled by a ground control station.

The aircrafts’ wings have been modified, onboard electronics have been altered and automatic control systems have been integrated.

The converted Sinus UAS has a maximum payload weight of 200kg, and can fly for up to five hours at up to 75mph. With a payload of 40kg its endurance increases to 20 hours. Take-off, flight and landing are performed in fully automatic mode. The aircraft’s onboard control system is adjustable to a wide range of payloads and provides remote diagnostics as well as remote control via wireless Internet.

UAVOS is developing the UAS for surveillance, communications relay, target indication, and the towing and dropping of targets.

Vadim Tarasov, UAVOS investor and board member, said: ‘Due to the nature of the project, the mission requires a well-coordinated work of the payloads of the aerial robotic complex consisting of 3 UAVs.

‘The customer has opted for an unmanned complex, since installation of such payloads on manned vehicles is dangerous due to the high level of electromagnetic interference that affects the operation of the regular radio navigation equipment.’