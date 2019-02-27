TDK, Qualcomm team up

TDK’s InvenSense is working with Qualcomm Technologies to create a product portfolio of MEMS motion and audio sensor solutions for the new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform, the company announced on 25 February.

The Qualcomm Robotics RB3 Platform is based on the Qualcomm’s SDA/SDM845 system-on-chip. The platform features a comprehensive, highly optimised set of hardware, software and tools designed to support manufacturers and developers create advanced consumer, enterprise and industrial UGV products.

The RB3 platform will support InvenSense’s six-axis IMUs (three-axis gyroscope and three-axis accelerometer), capacitive barometric pressure sensor and multi-mode digital microphones.

The platform also integrates two InvenSense IMU sensors, which are able to calculate external real-time clock measurements to provide better precision, and includes support for ultra-low noise, relative accuracy pressure sensor capable of measuring 10cm of elevation difference.

The RB3 platform also integrates InvenSense microphones which bring both high SNR and high AOP. Multi-mode microphones are ideal in ‘AlwaysOn’ UGV applications where low power, high fidelity, tight sensitivity matching and high acoustic overload point are important.

TDK’s InvenSense ICM-42688 motion sensor eliminates critical sensor fusion timing errors, ensuring accurate timing of the sensor outputs relative to the clock domain of the new Qualcomm Robotics RB3 platform’s fusion engine in the sensor hub.