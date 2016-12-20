SW-4 Solo begins test campaign

Royal Navy uncrewed aircraft trial marks European first
UK flight test sees largest unmanned aircraft take off from a Royal Navy aircraft carrier.
Leonardo’s SW-4 Solo remotely piloted aircraft has begun its test campaign at the Taranto-Grottaglie Airport, the company announced on 16 December.
The campaign will verify the aircraft’s operational characteristics and validate flight procedures in both normal and emergency conditions.
The flight campaign, carried out in collaboration with the DTA and the Italian Civil Aviation Authority, will continue during the first few months of 2017, in order to validate procedures and regulations for the use of unmanned aircraft.
Solo, derived from the SW-4 helicopter, is designed for both piloted (optionally piloted helicopter) and unmanned operations for maximum operational flexibility.
The aircraft is being developed for missions including hydrological and critical infrastructure monitoring, firefighting, search and rescue, patrol and disaster relief activities.
