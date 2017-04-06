Subscale LightningStrike completes flight test

Cubic joins DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution programme for AI air combat
The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.
Aurora's XV-24A LightningStrike VTOL XPlane subscale demonstrator has completed its flight test programme at Webster Outlying Field in Southern Maryland in the US, the company announced on 4 April.
The demonstrator is under development for DARPA's VTOL X-Plane programme. Aurora was awarded a Phase II contract for the programme in March 2016, following a multi-year Phase I design competition.
During its flight test campaign the aircraft successfully demonstrated key technical features the full-scale XV-24A will perform, including outbound and inbound transition flight.
The 320lbs lithium battery powered scale model of the 12,000lbs, 61ft wingspan XV-24A will supplement the full-scale XV-24A flight test programme, which is currently scheduled to begin in late 2018.
The XV-24A is a tilt-wing unmanned aerial vehicle powered by an Electric Distributed Propulsion system. Twenty four variable-pitch ducted fans driven by electric motors provide thrust for both hover and cruise. A single Rolls-Royce AE 1107C turboshaft engine drives three Honeywell generators which provide power to the wing and canard electric motors.
The XV-24A is being developed with the goal of achieving a top sustained flight speed of 300–400 knots, with 15% increase in hover efficiency and a two-fold increase in speed over helicopters. It is set to be the first aircraft to demonstrate distributed hybrid-electric propulsion using a synchronous electric-drive system.
The company has added its SLATE technology to the manoeuvring routine of the X-62A modified F-16 aircraft.
Reamda, an Irish engineering company with a focus on UGVs and defence applications, delivered its Riddler platformed to the Irish Defence Forces last year.
The Roke Agile CUAS has been designed to provide protection for military and civilian situations, as well as to handle swarms of UAS by using a range of sensors.
The aggressor’s armed forces have adapted Lancet to Ukrainian conditions via iterative developments accompanied by a significant expansion in production capacity
In response to escalating border tensions and the need for enhanced surveillance capabilities, the Indian Army is ramping up its drone acquisitions, reflecting the growing importance of unmanned systems in modern defence strategies.
The Australian Defence Force will introduce the One-Way Loitering (OWL) platform by Innovaero, the country’s first long-range loitering munition, to enhance strike capabilities and understanding of loitering munitions.