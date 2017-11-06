Southampton University receives C-Cat 3

ASV Global has delivered its C-Cat 3 USV to the University of Southampton, the company announced on 2 November.

The university will use the vessel for scientific research and development of autonomous behaviours.

The three metre C-Cat 3 autonomous catamaran has a large payload bay and has been designed for survey and support tasks.

The vessel features a modular, lightweight design with a shallow draft making it suitable for shallow survey and marine science applications. The C-Cat 3’s ASView control system gives the operator the flexibility to execute basic remote control right up to fully autonomous operations.

Vince Dobbin, sales and marketing director, ASV Global, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the University of Southampton who are not only local to us but share our passion for developing autonomous systems.

‘The C-Cat 3 is a great addition to our fleet, unlike any other vessel on the market it is small enough to easily transport and mobilise but large enough to house a range of high accuracy payloads such as a multibeam sonar.’