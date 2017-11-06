Southampton University receives C-Cat 3

What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
ASV Global has delivered its C-Cat 3 USV to the University of Southampton, the company announced on 2 November.
The university will use the vessel for scientific research and development of autonomous behaviours.
The three metre C-Cat 3 autonomous catamaran has a large payload bay and has been designed for survey and support tasks.
The vessel features a modular, lightweight design with a shallow draft making it suitable for shallow survey and marine science applications. The C-Cat 3’s ASView control system gives the operator the flexibility to execute basic remote control right up to fully autonomous operations.
Vince Dobbin, sales and marketing director, ASV Global, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the University of Southampton who are not only local to us but share our passion for developing autonomous systems.
‘The C-Cat 3 is a great addition to our fleet, unlike any other vessel on the market it is small enough to easily transport and mobilise but large enough to house a range of high accuracy payloads such as a multibeam sonar.’
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.