Skycatch HPP for Teck mining survey

Skycatch’s High Precision Package (HPP) has been selected by Teck Resources for aerial UAS survey of its mining operations.

Skycatch’s HPP will offer Teck a safe approach to survey with a wide range of benefits including sub-5cm georeferenced topographic maps and the ability to perform on the fly volume calculations while sharing data efficiently.

The HPP provides a complete solution to rapidly collect and process data capture with a precise output to view the progression of sites in near real-time. It will help Teck to improve communication, safety and efficiency.

Teck will use Skycatch at its Red Dog operations in northwest Alaska and at its Line Creek steelmaking coal operation in the Elk Valley of British Columbia, Canada. Both of these sites can experience high winds and extreme temperature changes, which require a ruggedised UAS that can stabilise itself and resist the demanding conditions.