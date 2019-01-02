Skycatch HPP for Teck mining survey
Skycatch’s High Precision Package (HPP) has been selected by Teck Resources for aerial UAS survey of its mining operations.
Skycatch’s HPP will offer Teck a safe approach to survey with a wide range of benefits including sub-5cm georeferenced topographic maps and the ability to perform on the fly volume calculations while sharing data efficiently.
The HPP provides a complete solution to rapidly collect and process data capture with a precise output to view the progression of sites in near real-time. It will help Teck to improve communication, safety and efficiency.
Teck will use Skycatch at its Red Dog operations in northwest Alaska and at its Line Creek steelmaking coal operation in the Elk Valley of British Columbia, Canada. Both of these sites can experience high winds and extreme temperature changes, which require a ruggedised UAS that can stabilise itself and resist the demanding conditions.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Rheinmetall demonstrates art of the possible for autonomous trucks
Rheinmetall has successfully carried a two-week demonstration using a joint US-German convoy of autonomous trucks as part of the InterRoc programme.
-
HII unveils new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle
Modularity and future-proofing are key design aspects of HII’s new REMUS 620 uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV).
-
DARPA/Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopter goes pilotless for logistics and rescue missions
Without pilots on board, the autonomous Black Hawk helicopter performed long-endurance medical resupply while navigating between mountain ranges.
-
UAE eyes new loitering munition for its special forces
The Halcon loitering munition features an artifiicial intelligence-driven target recognition system, and the UAE's Presidential Guard could be among its initial customers.
-
Mosquito remarks bite for RAF
The rip-roaring assessment of Project Mosquito was one of the most interesting takeaways from Mike Wigston's DSEI 2021 speech, but so short-lived was the programme that a physical demonstrator was never built.
-
UMS Skeldar UAS demos detect and avoid capabilities
Detect and avoid capabilities open doors to allowing UAS of all types to fly in unrestricted civilian airspace more freely.