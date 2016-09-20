Servosila launches robotic arms

Servosila has launched a range of robotic arm manipulators - Servosila Robotic Arms - aimed at the mobile robotics market, the company announced on 19 September.

The robotic arms are attachable payload modules for robotic platforms such as mobile service robots. They are powered through an on-board power supply system on the host robotic platform.

The arms can be used indoors and outdoors and are dust-proof, water-tight and functional in snow, rain as well as cold or hot weather. They lack exposed cables that can be torn off or damaged when the unmanned platform moves through difficult terrain. The arms can be submersed in water without impacting their performance.

Servosila Robotic Arms can be folded into a compact form when not in use. The folded form can be placed on the side of a torso or on the top of a robotic chassis. Their servo drive internal structure and harmonic gears have been designed for outdoor mobile robotics applications.