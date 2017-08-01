Reventec’s sensors enter US UAV market

UAV Propulsion Tech has signed an agreement to market Reventec's UAS sensors for the US market, the company announced on 28 July.

The sensors include capacitive liquid level sensors, rotary position sensors, magneto resistive speed sensors and temperature sensors.

Reventec Ltd is a UK-based mechanical and electronic design consultancy.

Bob Schmidt, president of UAV Propulsion Tech, said: ‘The addition of Reventec’s sensor solutions will further expand our UAV product offerings allowing us to provide solutions that will improve the performance, functionality and reliability of UAVs.

‘The business expansion of UAV Propulsion Tech's product offerings will allow US defence and commercial UAV developers to have one source for the most advanced propulsion, servo, autopilot, gyro-stabilised EO/IR gimbals, parachutes, electric turbofans and now advanced sensing solutions.’