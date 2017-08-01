Reventec’s sensors enter US UAV market

Jammer resistant drone designs spark search for countermeasures
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven another stage of evolution for drones and the counter measures to defend against them.
UAV Propulsion Tech has signed an agreement to market Reventec's UAS sensors for the US market, the company announced on 28 July.
The sensors include capacitive liquid level sensors, rotary position sensors, magneto resistive speed sensors and temperature sensors.
Reventec Ltd is a UK-based mechanical and electronic design consultancy.
Bob Schmidt, president of UAV Propulsion Tech, said: ‘The addition of Reventec’s sensor solutions will further expand our UAV product offerings allowing us to provide solutions that will improve the performance, functionality and reliability of UAVs.
‘The business expansion of UAV Propulsion Tech's product offerings will allow US defence and commercial UAV developers to have one source for the most advanced propulsion, servo, autopilot, gyro-stabilised EO/IR gimbals, parachutes, electric turbofans and now advanced sensing solutions.’
The new Amorphous software is a universal controller that would allow a single operator to control a swarm of “thousands” of uncrewed systems, from drones to underwater platforms.
India UAV supplier ideaForge has launched the Netra 5 and Switch V2 drones at Aero India 2025, boasting of enhanced endurance, AI-driven autonomy and improved operational capabilities.
The UAV market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with innovations in technology and battlefield applications driving demand across military sectors. From the battlefields of Ukraine to NATO exercises and beyond, drones are transforming how wars are fought and supported.
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.