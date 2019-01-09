To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

PowerVision unveils new USVs

9th January 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

PowerVision Technology Group has launched new PowerDolphin and PowerSeeker USVs for maritime applications.

PowerDolphin is capable of capturing 4K photography and video and is equipped with intelligent fishing functions and water mapping functions. It comes in three different packages consisting of the Standard, Explorer, and Wizard models.

PowerDolphin’s front nose is equipped with a 220° dual-joint rotation 4K camera to achieve above water and underwater photography or video. The 4K high-definition images captured by PowerDolphin can be sent in real-time via ultra-long-range wireless 1080P image transmission to the company’s multi-product dedicated APP Vision+. 

The PowerSeeker intelligent fish finder can be used to find fish with real-time detection within 131ft underwater to help anglers accurately determine active fishing spots. The USV is also equipped with an intelligent sonar device and GPS waypoint function for the development of underwater topographic maps.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us