PowerVision unveils new USVs
PowerVision Technology Group has launched new PowerDolphin and PowerSeeker USVs for maritime applications.
PowerDolphin is capable of capturing 4K photography and video and is equipped with intelligent fishing functions and water mapping functions. It comes in three different packages consisting of the Standard, Explorer, and Wizard models.
PowerDolphin’s front nose is equipped with a 220° dual-joint rotation 4K camera to achieve above water and underwater photography or video. The 4K high-definition images captured by PowerDolphin can be sent in real-time via ultra-long-range wireless 1080P image transmission to the company’s multi-product dedicated APP Vision+.
The PowerSeeker intelligent fish finder can be used to find fish with real-time detection within 131ft underwater to help anglers accurately determine active fishing spots. The USV is also equipped with an intelligent sonar device and GPS waypoint function for the development of underwater topographic maps.
