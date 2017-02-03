To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Online UAS training portal launched

3rd February 2017 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Avion Unmanned has launched an online UAS training portal, the company announced on 1 February. The portal is designed to prepare law enforcement and commercial UAS operators for the operation of UAS in the National Airspace System.

The training portal offers self-paced remote training that encompasses recently released Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) UAS regulations.

The training portal uses the cloud-based Talent Learning Management System in collaboration with aviation instructors. Training includes courses in aircraft systems, aerodynamics, flight control software, weather, and airspace from the Part 107 remote pilot exam.

Avion Unmanned is also looking to introduce customisations to the standard training packages for applications such as aerial photography for construction, mapping and photogrammetry, specific aircraft platforms, and programmes that will only be available to police and emergency response units.

Taylor Abington, UAS program manager at Avion, said: ‘By enrolling in Avion's online UAS training, you are sure to be trained to operate your UAS legally, effectively, and most importantly, safely.

‘As a member of the FAA's Know Before You Fly campaign, this online training is key to reaching a larger audience while promoting safe and legal flying, support for law enforcement operations, infrastructure inspections, real estate companies, and any of the myriad UAS operators out there.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us