Measure, DJI partner for UAV innovation

British Army eyes new small armed UAS capability
The UK MoD has released a request for information on small armed UAS which could be used by the British Army.
Measure and DJI announced on 30 June that they will partner to offer UAS services for the commercial UAS industry.
The partnership will bring together DJI's UAS and camera technology development and manufacturing capabilities with Measure's UAS data services.
The companies will target customers looking to develop UAS operations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and media to meet business goals; such as operations spraying with DJI's Agras MG-1 agricultural drone, or broadcasting live directly from a UAS to a newsroom.
Jan Gasparic, strategic partnerships and business development, DJI, said: ‘Measure's application-specific pilot training and deep knowledge of flight regulation allows them to set the standard for commercial UAV operations in the field. We are looking forward to expanding our successful relationship with Measure, allowing more businesses to perform critical functions faster, safer, more efficiently and at a lower cost.’
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (GA-ASI) has delivered the first new build MQ-9 Extended Range (ER) to the US Marine Corps (USMC).
The US has landed an MQ-9 Reaper UAV on a highway for the first time as part of Exercise Agile Chariot.
AeroVironment has introduced the Puma VTOL kit, designed for plug-and-play integration into Puma 2 AE and Puma 3 AE small uncrewed aircraft systems.
The IRIX has been designed as a robust yet cost-effective loitering munition and embodies Paramount’s portable production concept.
The voice command upgrade to the Black Hornet 3 aims to reduce the cognitive burden of end users and satisfies emerging demand signals from special operations forces.