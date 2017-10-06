Unmanned SAR teams in development

What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Mantaro Networks and Beeper Communications Israel have received funding to support the development of unmanned search and rescue systems (USRS).
The project aims to fill in capability gaps for first responders, by developing USRS capable of cooperating with first responders via broadband and resilient communication networks. The project proposes new methods and algorithms for distributed-decentralised command and control of first responder teams and autonomous UGVs.
Upon completion, the project will generate wireless broadband infrastructure to transfer large amounts of data between first responder teams in the field and autonomous UGVs for real time remote monitoring of the incident landscape and first responder progress status.
USRS will create detailed common operational picture (COP) for responding agencies. The data from the field will be accessible and shared amongst varied agencies to eliminate interoperability challenges that exist currently.
The companies have already rendered the Mantaro UGV fully functional and operable using the Beeper cellular bonder as the only means of network communication. This enables the UGV to be controlled and operated
without the usual line-of-site restrictions - it can be operated and monitored from anywhere.
The companies have also entered into an agreement with Safety Dynamics, which uses patented acoustic algorithms identifying the precise location with plus/minus one degree of accuracy. The user receives alert and notification within less than one second of an event. The system geo-locates the event and sends an alert to the user’s command centre or network operations centre.
USRS will work to incorporate this patented technology into the UGV platform for security and enhanced COP for the system.
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.