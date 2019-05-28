2019 AlphaPilot teams announced

DSEI 2023: SpearUAV rolls out drone launcher system for submarines
Israeli UAS developer SpearUAV introduced a submarine-launched capsule option for its Viper 750 UAV at DSEI 2023.
Lockheed Martin and Drone Racing League (DRL) have announced the nine teams that have been accepted into the 2019 AlphaPilot Innovation Challenge.
The teams have earned a spot in DRL's inaugural autonomous UAS racing series, the Artificial Intelligence Robotic Racing (AIRR) Circuit, which kicks off later in 2019.
The nine AlphaPilot teams are ICARUS from Atlanta, Georgia; Formula Drone from Los Angeles, California; KEF Robotics from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; MAVLab from Delft, the Netherlands; TEAM USRG @ KAIST from Daejeon, South Korea; Team Puffin with four team members from the US, Sweden and Australia; UZH Robotics and Perception Group from Zurich, Switzerland; Warsaw MIMotaurs from Warsaw, Poland, and XQuad from Minas Gerais, Brazil.
The teams will compete to design an AI framework capable of piloting racing UAS through high-speed aerial courses without any GPS, data relay or human intervention. AlphaPilot teams will battle it out during AIRR's inaugural, four-event season later in 2019 for a chance at winning a $1 million cash prize, sponsored by Lockheed Martin.
An additional $250,000 reward will be given to the first team whose autonomous UAS pushes the limits of performance between human and machine, and bests a human-piloted UAS.
The AlphaPilot Challenge launched in November on the HeroX platform, attracting 424 teams from 81 countries. Teams competed in a series of qualification tests in spring 2019. A panel of industry experts evaluated their technical strategy and abilities in developing image-classification algorithms and performing in simulated racing environments.
The Ukrainian pavilion at DSEI 2023, organised by state-owned Spetstechnoexport, exhibited several indigenous combat-tested systems, including UAVs, USVs and an evacuation vehicle.
Milrem Robotics has now supplied more than 100 of its Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGVs including approximately 15 for service in Ukraine. Lessons learned are continuing to inform the platform’s development, according to the company.
The design selected for the Rotary Wing Uncrewed Autonomous System is best suited for maritime operations.
Reamda is designing a new SWAT version of its Riddler tactical UGV, to be designated Casur which is Irish for hammer, and designing a smaller lightweight version of its controller.
The initial phase of the collaboration involves testing BAE Systems' autonomous mission management system on both companies' UAS.