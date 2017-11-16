Insitu’s latest contract looks beyond ScanEagle

What’s next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Insitu’s commercial business unit has secured a seven figure contract to provide Shell’s QCG business in Australia with remotely piloted aircraft services.
A year after establishing its commercial unit, Insitu’s latest commercial contract marks significant progress in the company’s growth strategy that focuses on providing commercial, end-to-end solutions to its customers.
The contract will see Insitu deliver automated infrastructure inspection and management services for QCG’s operations in Queensland, operating its UAS within an area of Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) approved airspace that will encompass over 700,000 Ha.
The contract calls for the collection, exploitation and delivery of data gathered
Already have an account? Log in
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.