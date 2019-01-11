IAI, Santos Lab team for precision agriculture

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed an agreement with Santos Lab to collaborate on the use of UAS and advanced analytics for large scale precision agricultural applications, the company announced on 9 January.

Under the agreement, IAI will provide the UAS and analyse the collected data and Santos Lab will operate the BirdEye 650D UAS, including its hyper-spectral wide coverage imager, which enables the identification of crop conditions from high altitude at high resolution and accuracy. It will be used for generating reports on large scale farming areas according to a broad range of parameters.

The Bird Eye 650D UAS will perform agricultural missions covering large areas. The UAS will be able to monitor various crops including soy and sugar cane as well as commercial forestry. The reports will include accurate analysis of the crops and soil condition, and the data will be available for customers through a dedicated cloud solution, including high precision analytics.

The sollution will allow farmers to take conscious decisions on how to better manage their crops in the most efficient manner, introducing precision agriculture in a large scale throughout Brazil.

The service is expected to become operational at the end of 2019.