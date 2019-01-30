Global UAV completes geothermal energy survey
Global UAV Technologies has completed a UAS-based geothermal energy exploration survey for Borealis GeoPower in northern British Columbia, Canada, the company announced on 24 January.
Global UAV subsidiary Pioneer Aerial Surveys collaborated with Hummingbird Drones to collect and analyse high resolution magnetometer and thermal data over the 2200 hectare survey area. The survey used both geophysical and thermal imaging sensors during day and night flight operations to maximise efficiency and data quality.
The combination of UAV-MAG and UAS-based thermal imagery produced high-resolution deliverables on the geological and geothermal features of the survey area for the client.
Alison Thompson, CEO of Borealis GeoPower, said: ‘Near the location of one of the world’s largest hot springs, Borealis is currently refining its reservoir model in advance of drilling in 2019. Geothermal power and heat are renewable energies well positioned to support the local and national economy as well as the environment.’
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Rheinmetall expands UGV range with new Mission Master CTX
Rheinmetall's new 4x4 uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) is intended for armed and unarmed missions with swappable payload modules.
-
US Army flies new Honeywell navigation solution for first time
Over 300 Eagle-M GPS/INS units with M-code have been delivered to customers by Honeywell.
-
USAF hands C-UAS solutions provider a $900m development contract
Black Sage Technologies is known for its C-UAS solutions.
-
First production multi-domain Reaper UAV takes to the skies
The upgraded Reaper features enhancements to several key systems.
-
US Navy orders Valkyrie drones for 'autonomous collaborative killer' project
The USN has followed in the USAF's footsteps by ordering a pair of Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie UAVs.
-
Aerostructures manufacturing deal could smooth path to Indian MQ-9B purchase
General Atomics' strategic partnership with India's Bharat Forge could pave the way to Delhi's long-awaited order of 30 MQ-9Bs.