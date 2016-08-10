Era Group, Total Safety launch UAS service
Era Group is venturing into the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) service market, with a newly launched Unmanned Aerial Solutions offering, the company announced on 8 August.
The company will offer UAV-based services, such as aerial inspections, surveys, mapping, imagery, and construction and engineering for customers in related industries, as an alternative to more expensive, resource-heavy manned services.
The offering is being launched in collaboration with industrial inspection and integrated safety solutions company, Total Safety. Era will serve as Total Safety's exclusive provider of UAS services, and Total Safety will serve as the exclusive inspection service provider in support of Era's UAS offering.
Paul White, senior vice president commercial, Era, said: ‘The adoption of these technologies is growing rapidly, and its application presents nearly limitless use cases due to numerous available flight platforms and sensory applications.
‘We are excited to partner with Total Safety, a leading company in the safety services industry, and believe that the collaboration will provide unique benefits to our collective customer bases.’
