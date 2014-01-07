Enhanced UAV security for Sochi Winter Games

Russia is ramping up security ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi with UAVs set to play an integral role in combating terrorism, sources have revealed.

Although specific operational information has not been published, Shephard was informed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) recently ordered additional UAVs to be used specifically in the Sochi area of operations.

The news follows a decision in May which confirmed that Zala Aero would provide indigenously built systems for the event.

The decision comes on the back of two suicide bombings on 29 and 30 December in the Volgograd region of the