To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search

Enhanced UAV security for Sochi Winter Games

7th January 2014 - 16:36 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

RSS

Russia is ramping up security ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi with UAVs set to play an integral role in combating terrorism, sources have revealed.

Although specific operational information has not been published, Shephard was informed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) recently ordered additional UAVs to be used specifically in the Sochi area of operations.

The news follows a decision in May which confirmed that Zala Aero would provide indigenously built systems for the event.

The decision comes on the back of two suicide bombings on 29 and 30 December in the Volgograd region of the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Beth Stevenson

Author

Beth Stevenson

Beth is a former senior reporter for Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Beth graduated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us