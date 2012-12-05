To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

EMT delivers UAV radioactivity sensors to German customers

5th December 2012 - 14:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

EMT has announced that it has delivered a number of radioactivity sensors to the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection and the Federal Police for use on the forces' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS). The deliveries form part of an order placed earlier this year following successful field trials by the customers in May 2012.

The radioactivity sensors can be deployed over EMT’s entire product range of small operational footprint, runway-independent unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). EMT is a European developer manufacturer and service provider for Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TUAS). Its UAV range includes the Fancopter, Aladin, Museco, Luna NG and Luna UAS.

Sascha Lange, head of business development for the company, said: ‘This contract is tribute to EMT’s enormously versatile proven UAS. Our modular payload concept enables operators to exchange diverse capabilities quickly and easily on our systems. EMT is very proud to be strengthening civilian protection in Germany with this flexible and indispensable complement to its existing top-class products.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us