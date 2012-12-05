EMT delivers UAV radioactivity sensors to German customers

Maris-Tech confirms customers signing up for Jupiter Drones codec and AI-powered system
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
EMT has announced that it has delivered a number of radioactivity sensors to the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection and the Federal Police for use on the forces' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS). The deliveries form part of an order placed earlier this year following successful field trials by the customers in May 2012.
The radioactivity sensors can be deployed over EMT’s entire product range of small operational footprint, runway-independent unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). EMT is a European developer manufacturer and service provider for Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TUAS). Its UAV range includes the Fancopter, Aladin, Museco, Luna NG and Luna UAS.
Sascha Lange, head of business development for the company, said: ‘This contract is tribute to EMT’s enormously versatile proven UAS. Our modular payload concept enables operators to exchange diverse capabilities quickly and easily on our systems. EMT is very proud to be strengthening civilian protection in Germany with this flexible and indispensable complement to its existing top-class products.’
Launched at AUSA in October, the company’s multi-stream video codec is attempting to bring a new lease of life to drone technology through its AI accelerator.
Quantum-Systems has been upgrading its UAS family, with new versions of the Vector, Reliant and Twister drones set for release throughout 2025.
The service has been using a Directed Requirement (DR) approach to speed up the deployment of a Medium Range Reconnaissance capability.
AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.
The Royal Australian Air Force is advancing its unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities across three key programmes as it works with the likes of Boeing and Northrop Grumman to reshape Australia’s defence strategy.
Prototypes from Griffon Aerospace and Textron Systems recently passed through MOSA conformance trials and flight tests.