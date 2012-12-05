EMT delivers UAV radioactivity sensors to German customers

EMT has announced that it has delivered a number of radioactivity sensors to the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection and the Federal Police for use on the forces' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS). The deliveries form part of an order placed earlier this year following successful field trials by the customers in May 2012.

The radioactivity sensors can be deployed over EMT’s entire product range of small operational footprint, runway-independent unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). EMT is a European developer manufacturer and service provider for Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TUAS). Its UAV range includes the Fancopter, Aladin, Museco, Luna NG and Luna UAS.



Sascha Lange, head of business development for the company, said: ‘This contract is tribute to EMT’s enormously versatile proven UAS. Our modular payload concept enables operators to exchange diverse capabilities quickly and easily on our systems. EMT is very proud to be strengthening civilian protection in Germany with this flexible and indispensable complement to its existing top-class products.’