Economic boom predicted for US civil UAV market
A paper on the economic impact of UAV integration into national US airspace has identified ‘enormous’ benefits if this is achieved on schedule and on time.
The ‘AUVSI Economic Report 2013’, in reference to the planned opening up of the national airspace to UAVs in the US by 2015, argued that if this happens effectively the market potential between 2015 and 2017 is some $13.6 billion, and $82.1 billion between 2015 and 2025.
However, the paper predicts that if the effort is delayed it will cost the US billions of dollars in potential revenue. For each year of delay some
