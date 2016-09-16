ECA sells UGVs COBRA MK2 for operations in Africa
ECA Group has sold several COBRA MK2 UGVs to an undisclosed African interior ministry, the company announced in mid-September.
The COBRA MK2 platform features a vertically tiltable front camera, which is integrated in the vehicle chassis to inspect below vehicles; and a HD 360-degree video camera, which is suited for recce operations in narrow passages. The camera can be directly plugged into the vehicle chassis.
The COBRA MK2 E, which is associated with waterjet disrupters from 12.5mm to more than 20mm in diameter, acts like a mobile tripod, avoiding EOD and counter-IED operators going near a device. Once the COBRA is at a suitable distance, a remotely tiltable disrupter support helps aim two lasers dots at the designated target.
The Cobra MK2 I has day and night cameras suited for intelligence and reconnaissance operations. The 5kg UGV can be deployed by a dismounted soldier and remote controlled on the field with a light operator control unit.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
General Atomics offers two UAS to Ukraine for a dollar
US-built UAS like the MQ-9A Reaper would offer significantly more capability than systems like the TB2, which are already in service in Ukraine.
-
General Atomics' Eaglet air-launched effect soars in first flight
The Eaglet air-launched effect can be deployed from other UAS, helicopters and ground vehicles.
-
Central Asian drones: land of opportunity or saturated market?
As Central Asian countries have bolstered their UAV fleets, states have been keen to localise production (and in some cases cut ties with Russia) through deals with Turkey, Iran and Belarus.
-
France progresses naval drone efforts with latest VSR700 testing
The programme's next phase will see the Airbus VTOL drone operating from a French Navy frigate.
-
US Navy looks to extend operational envelope for Triton UAS fleet
A series of flight trials for the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance UAS will determine the aircraft's ability to fly in icing conditions.
-
UAVs present a step-change in maritime aviation, QinetiQ says
QinetiQ is supporting the UK Royal Navy's pursuit of UAV development.