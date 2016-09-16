ECA sells UGVs COBRA MK2 for operations in Africa

ECA Group has sold several COBRA MK2 UGVs to an undisclosed African interior ministry, the company announced in mid-September.

The COBRA MK2 platform features a vertically tiltable front camera, which is integrated in the vehicle chassis to inspect below vehicles; and a HD 360-degree video camera, which is suited for recce operations in narrow passages. The camera can be directly plugged into the vehicle chassis.

The COBRA MK2 E, which is associated with waterjet disrupters from 12.5mm to more than 20mm in diameter, acts like a mobile tripod, avoiding EOD and counter-IED operators going near a device. Once the COBRA is at a suitable distance, a remotely tiltable disrupter support helps aim two lasers dots at the designated target.

The Cobra MK2 I has day and night cameras suited for intelligence and reconnaissance operations. The 5kg UGV can be deployed by a dismounted soldier and remote controlled on the field with a light operator control unit.