Drone regulation concerns cast shadow over industry

The questions of how the rapidly growing UAV market should be regulated and who is responsible for the enforcement of such regulations remain primary issues of concern within the industry.

At the Commercial UAV Show, representatives from across the industry voiced their frustrations and concerns to Shephard that UK regulations were going unenforced, resulting in licensed drone operators being undermined by amateur users.

The lack of enforcement and apparent lack of engagement on the part of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with industry is a significant security and safety concern and is now driving commercial UAV solution providers and drone