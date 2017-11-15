Drone regulation concerns cast shadow over industry

What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
The questions of how the rapidly growing UAV market should be regulated and who is responsible for the enforcement of such regulations remain primary issues of concern within the industry.
At the Commercial UAV Show, representatives from across the industry voiced their frustrations and concerns to Shephard that UK regulations were going unenforced, resulting in licensed drone operators being undermined by amateur users.
The lack of enforcement and apparent lack of engagement on the part of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) with industry is a significant security and safety concern and is now driving commercial UAV solution providers and drone
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.