DJI launches M600 Pro A3

Dubai Airshow 2023: Chinese AR-2000 large ship-borne UAV makes debut
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.
DJI has introduced a new UAS called the Matrice 600 Pro, designed with a range of improved systems for professional aerial cinematography and photography applications.
The M600 Pro has a more powerful battery charging system and better loading capacity for camera payloads, and is compatible with the A3 Pro flight controller. The controller has triple modular redundancy and diagnostic algorithms that compare sensor data from three sets of GNSS units, in order to enhance precision control and improve safety. Vibration damping balls have also been added to the flight controller’s redundant IMU module and main controller to absorb vibration and reduce noise.
The UAS can carry a payload of up to 6kg, and is compatible with DJI’s Zenmuse camera series, the Ronin-MX gimbal and DJI Focus.
The UAS M600 Pro comes with pre-installed arms and antennas, and an updated battery charging hub that allows users to charge the six intelligent batteries at the same time reducing overall charging time.
CATIC have displayed its new AR-2000 drone at Dubai Airshow 2023, emphasising ship-based capabilities with PLA already purchasing.
Australia has ordered four Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton UAS which can operate as an uncrewed maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) alongside the country’s in-service Boeing P-8A MPA fleet.
The Krohnos tethered UAS has been designed to be simple to use and has drawn on Elistair’s experience with hundreds of existing customers.
The use of long-duration Uncrewed Surface Vehicles for maritime surveillance and monitoring has become part of the fleet inventory as navies try to reduce the level of effort required to gather intelligence on areas of interest.
A growing number of uncrewed systems have been on show at Sydney's Indo-Pacific Maritime exhibition with a select few currently being trialled to see if they can enhance the Royal Australian Navy's surveillance levels.
Australia has been focusing on uncrewed systems solutions as a way of expanding coverage of its extensive maritime exclusive economic zones and as a way of expanding mass for the Royal Australian Navy.