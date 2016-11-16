To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

DJI launches M600 Pro A3

16th November 2016 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

DJI has introduced a new UAS called the Matrice 600 Pro, designed with a range of improved systems for professional aerial cinematography and photography applications.

The M600 Pro has a more powerful battery charging system and better loading capacity for camera payloads, and is compatible with the A3 Pro flight controller. The controller has triple modular redundancy and diagnostic algorithms that compare sensor data from three sets of GNSS units, in order to enhance precision control and improve safety. Vibration damping balls have also been added to the flight controller’s redundant IMU module and main controller to absorb vibration and reduce noise. 

The UAS can carry a payload of up to 6kg, and is compatible with DJI’s Zenmuse camera series, the Ronin-MX gimbal and DJI Focus

The UAS M600 Pro comes with pre-installed arms and antennas, and an updated battery charging hub that allows users to charge the six intelligent batteries at the same time reducing overall charging time.

