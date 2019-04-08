Remote identification key to solving drone incursion headache

The unmanned traffic management provider AirMap is advocating the adoption of a UAS remote identification system as a means to prevent drone incursions at airports.

Under the plans, UAS operators would effectively be issued with an electronic tag for their platform, similar to license plates used in the automotive industry, providing civil aviation authorities with a transparent means of identifying all drones within a given airspace.

‘Many countries are considering a regulation that would make this [scenario] mandatory and we believe that that's a good idea because it will prevent these types of incidents from occurring again,’ Ben Marcus, co-founder