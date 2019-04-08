Remote identification key to solving drone incursion headache

US Army awards Rheinmetall and GDLS nearly $1.6 billion for next phase of OMFV programme
The detailed design and prototype build and testing phases will involve the delivery of up to 11 prototype vehicles.
The unmanned traffic management provider AirMap is advocating the adoption of a UAS remote identification system as a means to prevent drone incursions at airports.
Under the plans, UAS operators would effectively be issued with an electronic tag for their platform, similar to license plates used in the automotive industry, providing civil aviation authorities with a transparent means of identifying all drones within a given airspace.
‘Many countries are considering a regulation that would make this [scenario] mandatory and we believe that that's a good idea because it will prevent these types of incidents from occurring again,’ Ben Marcus, co-founder
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The detailed design and prototype build and testing phases will involve the delivery of up to 11 prototype vehicles.
At Modern Day Marine, drone-maker UMS Skeldar and Hydronalix announced a cooperation agreement to equip the V-200 rotary-UAS with the latter’s uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs).
At the Paris Air Show, Israeli loitering munition manufacture Uvision said it saw the market for the systems blooming but also diverging into different sets of requirements.
At Paris Air Show on 19 June, BlueBird Aero Systems debuted a new loitering munition, the SpyX, with a 50km operational range.
A new MoU on drone MRO and upgrades follows previous agreements IAI has made with Elcom.
According to media reports, researchers at universities aided the development of Iranian drones.