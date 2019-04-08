To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Remote identification key to solving drone incursion headache

8th April 2019 - 12:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Amsterdam

RSS

The unmanned traffic management provider AirMap is advocating the adoption of a UAS remote identification system as a means to prevent drone incursions at airports.

Under the plans, UAS operators would effectively be issued with an electronic tag for their platform, similar to license plates used in the automotive industry, providing civil aviation authorities with a transparent means of identifying all drones within a given airspace.

‘Many countries are considering a regulation that would make this [scenario] mandatory and we believe that that's a good idea because it will prevent these types of incidents from occurring again,’ Ben Marcus, co-founder

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Uncrewed Vehicles

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us