CCG receives autonomous survey launch

ASV Global has delivered a converted hydrographic survey launch to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), the company announced on 22 November.

The conversion enables the 26ft launch to operate autonomously using the ASView control system, while retaining its ability to operate in a conventional manned mode.

The launch, which forms part of the CCG's Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) survey operations fleet, will be used as a test platform for unmanned survey work. It will follow planned missions operating either as a standalone survey launch controlled from the shore or as a force multiplier controlled from another vessel.

ASView interfaces with the launch’s existing engine, steering and navigation systems to enable autonomous operation. Connected to a remote station through a suite of IP radios, the launch enables real-time monitoring of the survey acquisition data and vessel parameters.

The launch is equipped with an advanced collision avoidance system using radar and automatic identification system. Situational awareness is provided by five onboard cameras with audio feedback. ASView monitors the launch’s onboard sensors including depth, engine and battery health status alerting the remote station of any potential hazards.