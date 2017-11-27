CCG receives autonomous survey launch

What’s next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
ASV Global has delivered a converted hydrographic survey launch to the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), the company announced on 22 November.
The conversion enables the 26ft launch to operate autonomously using the ASView control system, while retaining its ability to operate in a conventional manned mode.
The launch, which forms part of the CCG's Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS) survey operations fleet, will be used as a test platform for unmanned survey work. It will follow planned missions operating either as a standalone survey launch controlled from the shore or as a force multiplier controlled from another vessel.
ASView interfaces with the launch’s existing engine, steering and navigation systems to enable autonomous operation. Connected to a remote station through a suite of IP radios, the launch enables real-time monitoring of the survey acquisition data and vessel parameters.
The launch is equipped with an advanced collision avoidance system using radar and automatic identification system. Situational awareness is provided by five onboard cameras with audio feedback. ASView monitors the launch’s onboard sensors including depth, engine and battery health status alerting the remote station of any potential hazards.
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.