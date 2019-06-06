Boeing invests in Robotic Skies

Boeing has invested in Robotic Skies, a services provider that connects manufacturers and operators of commercial UAS with a global network of more than 170 civil aviation authority-certified repair stations.

Boeing HorizonX Ventures led this funding round with participation from Thayer Ventures, Sun Mountain Capital and KickStart Seed Fund. The investment builds on a previously-announced collaboration with Robotic Skies, Boeing Global Services and its subsidiaries Aviall and Jeppesen to provide enhanced commercial UAS services.

Brian Schettler, managing director for Boeing HorizonX Ventures, said: ‘With safety as a cornerstone, we are shaping a robust operational ecosystem for on-demand mobility that supports the future of aircraft, air vehicles and autonomous systems.’

Via its network of certified UAS maintenance centres across more than 40 countries, Robotic Skies offers comprehensive turnkey field service programmes designed to keep UAS flying safely, efficiently and affordably around the world.