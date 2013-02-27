Avalon: Victoria police to trial new UAV control interface

Police in the Australian state of Victoria will shortly trial a new tablet-based control interface for use with an Aerobot Mikrokopter quadcopter UAV with the possibility control could eventually be from a smart phone-sized device.

The control interface is being developed by Deakin University Australia’s Centre for Intelligent Systems Research (CISR) with a focus on creating an intuitive interface with reduced complexity to provide an easy training path.

CISR senior research fellow and commercialisation manager James Mullins said the system was aimed at defence and law enforcement users and is designed to reduce the command and control complexity.

‘It is