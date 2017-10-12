ASV Global, TerraSond complete USV cable survey

What's next for the Pentagon after the Replicator programme?
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
ASV Global and TerraSond have completed a seabed cable route survey supported by an unmanned surface vehicle (USV), the company announced on 5 October.
The survey took place in a range of water depths and currents, while facing difficult wind and sea conditions in the Bering Sea off Alaska.
The project saw the ASV Global C-Worker 5 USV equipped with a payload including a hull-mounted multibeam sonar, a sub-bottom profiler, and a towed sidescan sonar with 250m of armoured sonar cable.
A total of 1,220km of cable route survey lines was then successfully executed by the C-Worker 5 system.
Throughout the operation, the C-Worker 5 was remotely monitored using ASV Global’s ASView control system from a station on TerraSond’s mother vessel. ASView used exported .dxf survey lines from TerraSond’s survey planning system to autonomously execute an accurate survey with minimal human intervention.
Although the Replicator initiative has made several accomplishments, there are still multiple gaps to plug across the US Department of Defense (DoD) and its services.
Cummings Aerospace presented its turbojet-powered Hellhound loitering munition at SOF Week 2025, offering a man-portable solution aligned with the US Army’s LASSO requirements.
PDW has revealed its Attritable Multirotor First Person View drone at SOF Week 2025, offering special operations forces a low-cost, rapidly deployable platform for strike and ISR missions, inspired by battlefield lessons from Ukraine.
Teledyne FLIR is highlighting the emerging requirements for 'recoverable and re-usable' loitering munitions across the contemporary operating environment during this week’s SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida.
High-performance maritime industry player Kraken Technology Group, based in the UK, has used the SOF Week conference in Tampa, Florida this week to debut its K3 Scout uncrewed surface vessel (USV) to the North American market.
Red Cat and Palladyne AI recently conducted a cross-platform collaborative flight involving three diverse heterogeneous drones.