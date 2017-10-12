To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

ASV Global, TerraSond complete USV cable survey

12th October 2017 - 14:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

ASV Global and TerraSond have completed a seabed cable route survey supported by an unmanned surface vehicle (USV), the company announced on 5 October.

The survey took place in a range of water depths and currents, while facing difficult wind and sea conditions in the Bering Sea off Alaska.

The project saw the ASV Global C-Worker 5 USV equipped with a payload including a hull-mounted multibeam sonar, a sub-bottom profiler, and a towed sidescan sonar with 250m of armoured sonar cable.

A total of 1,220km of cable route survey lines was then successfully executed by the C-Worker 5 system.

Throughout the operation, the C-Worker 5 was remotely monitored using ASV Global’s ASView control system from a station on TerraSond’s mother vessel. ASView used exported .dxf survey lines from TerraSond’s survey planning system to autonomously execute an accurate survey with minimal human intervention.

Shephard News Team

Author

Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

