First HAWK30 solar HAPS assembled

AeroVironment has completed assembly of the first HAWK30 solar-powered, high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) UAS for its HAPSMobile joint venture with SoftBank, the company announced on 25 April.

The HAWK30 has a wingspan of about 260ft and is propelled by ten electric motors powered by solar panels covering the surface of the wing, resulting in zero emissions. The aircraft can fly at an altitude of around 65,000ft above sea level for months at a time.

Wahid Nawabi, president and CEO, AeroVironment, said: ‘AeroVironment recently rolled-out the first HAWK30 for our HAPSMobile joint venture, initiating a new phase of our design, development and demonstration programme and the promise of a new era for global connectivity.

‘The result of decades of experience developing and flying solar HAPS, our team designed, developed and assembled the entire HAWK30 in only 24 months. This is very rapid for a HAPS of such large size and significant payload capacity.’