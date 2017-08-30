USAF receives enhanced digital GPS receiver

Rockwell Collins has delivered enhanced Digital GPS Anti-Jam Receivers (DIGAR) for airborne platforms to the US Air Force Special Operations Command, the company announced on 24 August.

The new generation receiver is designed to provide assured critical position, navigation and timing data for military platforms, with 10,000 times improved jamming resistance over the previous model.

The integration and testing of the new equipment is being worked through the Program Executive Office Fixed Wing at US Special Operations Command.

With several installations planned for both forward fit and retrofit applications, DIGAR is built on an open systems architecture that enables growth capabilities across a variety of aircraft platforms, including rotary wing, fixed wing fighter, bomber, transport aircraft and UAS.