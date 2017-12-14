Thales receives IMBITR order
Thales will equip US Army security force assistance brigades (SFAB) with the AN/PRC-148C Improved Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) under a $37 million contract announced on 12 December.
The dual-channel, certified networking radio will enhance communications at the tactical edge while providing joint and coalition forces interoperability.
The IMBITR is a variant of the Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio. The two-channel handheld networking radio embeds the Tactical Scalable MANET Waveform. It will provide SFAB soldiers with narrowband and tactical satellite communications capabilities along with a second wideband channel providing a mobile, ad hoc networking waveform.
Together, these capabilities will provide assured, simultaneous networked voice, data and video communications for improved situational awareness and real-time decision making.
Mike Sheehan, president and CEO, Thales Defense and Security, said: ‘Thales is pleased to be part of this new mission for the army and with the Thales IMBITR radio, soldiers will benefit from a decisive tactical advantage that comes with using the most capable radio on the market.’
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Special Operations
-
Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces’ operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
-
Polaris unveils new military snowmobile for Arctic SOF operations
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
-
Canadian light and beacon solutions promise to improve safety for SOF teams
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
-
SOF Week 2025: Global threats and industry opportunities in focus (video)
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
-
Japan to set up DARPA-style institute to tackle evolving threat of cyber warfare
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
-
Eurosatory day four: Images from across the show
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.