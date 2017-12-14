Thales receives IMBITR order

Thales will equip US Army security force assistance brigades (SFAB) with the AN/PRC-148C Improved Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio (IMBITR) under a $37 million contract announced on 12 December.

The dual-channel, certified networking radio will enhance communications at the tactical edge while providing joint and coalition forces interoperability.

The IMBITR is a variant of the Multiband Inter-Intra Team Radio. The two-channel handheld networking radio embeds the Tactical Scalable MANET Waveform. It will provide SFAB soldiers with narrowband and tactical satellite communications capabilities along with a second wideband channel providing a mobile, ad hoc networking waveform.

Together, these capabilities will provide assured, simultaneous networked voice, data and video communications for improved situational awareness and real-time decision making.

Mike Sheehan, president and CEO, Thales Defense and Security, said: ‘Thales is pleased to be part of this new mission for the army and with the Thales IMBITR radio, soldiers will benefit from a decisive tactical advantage that comes with using the most capable radio on the market.’

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

AN/PRC-148B MBITR2