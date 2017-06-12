To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SOF goes cyber

12th June 2017 - 12:07 GMT | by Andrew White in London

Details have emerged regarding a joint training exercise conducted by the US Army Cyber Command and Dutch Defence Cyber Command (DCC), aimed at developing a ‘Cyber Warrior’ concept for special operations forces (SOF) operating at the tactical edge.

Integrated into Exercise Bold Quest 17.1, conducted on 16 March at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Indiana, the event saw cooperation between the newly-established DCC and army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber).

According to the DCC’s Brig Gen Hans Folmer, the event provided a chance to discuss ‘cyber and future training opportunities’ including how a Cyber Support Team could

Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

