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Serbia looks to SOF reorganization

29th December 2017 - 18:00 GMT | by Andrew White in London

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Serbia is to consider a reorganisation of its Special Forces in order to handle emerging counter-terrorism (CT) tasks, a senior service office has disclosed.

Speaking to the local media in Belgrade on 6th December 2017, Chief of the Serbian General Staff, General Ljubisa Dikovic, hailed terrorism as the World’s greatest enemy and proclaimed how Serbia was considering ‘better organisation of rapid reaction forces’.

Recalling Serbia’s former Special Operations Corps, which was disbanded in 1999, Dikovic suggested how the armed forces could consider the creation of a larger force component with the additional capability of a dedicated Special Operations Air Component.

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Andrew White

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Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

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