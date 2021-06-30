Safran expands Geonyx family

Internest and Zodiac Milpro team up for UAV platform on special forces boats
Internest has adapted its Local Landing System to work with a drone landing platform for RIBs from Zodiac Milpro.
Safran Electronics & Defense used the first day of the SOFINS exhibition in Bordeaux on 29 June to introduce the Geonyx M inertial navigation system (INS) for fast rescue craft and amphibious vehicles.
Geonyx M joins the Geonyx INS range for land vehicles, as well as the Argonyx line for large surface ships and Black-Onyx for submarines.
Geonyx M is a compact unit that does not have to be coupled to external sensors and is also highly shock resistant without requiring an external suspension system. It is mainly designed for naval platforms such as fast rescue boats and landing craft, as well as amphibious vehicles.
Based on crystal hemispherical resonator gyro technology and following recommendations from FUSCOL@B — the French Marine Corps (Troupes de Marine) laboratory — Geonyx M incorporates inertial navigation technologies from Safran ‘to enhance performance and integration, while reducing the total cost of ownership, the company claimed.
USSOCOM orders long-lead components and parts for the SOF variant of the CH-47 Chinook multirole heavy-lift helicopter.
Five teams take a share of the $19.3 million pot for Phase III prototype demonstrations.
French SOF take a do-it-yourself approach to drone development.
New equipment for French SOF is based on ideas from the coalface.
Transformative initiatives for US Air Force Special Operations Command include installing a 60kW attack laser on an AC-130J gunship and developing an amphibious MC-130J tanker.