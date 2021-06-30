Safran expands Geonyx family

Geonyx M is designed to be installed on fast boats, landing craft and amphibious vehicles. (Photo: Safran)

French company launches Geonyx M inertial navigation system for naval SOF use.

Safran Electronics & Defense used the first day of the SOFINS exhibition in Bordeaux on 29 June to introduce the Geonyx M inertial navigation system (INS) for fast rescue craft and amphibious vehicles.

Geonyx M joins the Geonyx INS range for land vehicles, as well as the Argonyx line for large surface ships and Black-Onyx for submarines.

Geonyx M is a compact unit that does not have to be coupled to external sensors and is also highly shock resistant without requiring an external suspension system. It is mainly designed for naval platforms such as fast rescue boats and landing craft, as well as amphibious vehicles.

Based on crystal hemispherical resonator gyro technology and following recommendations from FUSCOL@B — the French Marine Corps (Troupes de Marine) laboratory — Geonyx M incorporates inertial navigation technologies from Safran ‘to enhance performance and integration, while reducing the total cost of ownership, the company claimed.