Rosoboronexport demos Russian-built weapons

Rosoboronexport has carried out a demonstration of Russian-built small arms weapons to military representatives of the Latin American embassies accredited in Russia.

Arranged by the National Committee for the Assistance to the Economic Cooperation with Latin American Countries, the presentation involved the Russian manufacturers of weapons and ammunitions available for export.

The weapons, including non-military and duty weapons, were being used to target customers including special services and police organisations.

Igor Sevastianov, deputy general director, Rosoboronexport, said: ‘In 2017, amendments to the law ‘On Weapons’ empowered Rosoboronexport to export non-military weapons for the benefit of the partner states law enforcement bodies apart from the combat weapons. This is a landmark event for us and foreign customers.’

Sevastianov said the army attaches present were specifically interested in Vepr and Saiga rifles, civilian modifications of Tigr sniper rifles, as well as ammunition and accessories.