Romania orders Polaris DAGOR special operations vehicles

Romania has ordered 50 Deployable Advanced Ground Off-Road (DAGOR) special operations ultralight tactical vehicles under a contract which includes upfit and spare parts as well as operator and maintenance training, which will be conducted in-country by company field service representatives.

The vehicle is designed to provide off-road mobility and load carriage – soldiers and their gear, for a total payload of up to 1,814kg – as well as air transport capability. DAGOR uses a commercial off-the-shelf driveline, controls and components such as a diesel/JP8 engine selected for its combination of power, weight and size.

DAGOR can also be rapidly deployed and maintains airdrop, sling-load and internal tactical air transportability on CH-47 and CH-53 helicopters as well as internal transport aboard C-130 Hercules.

Current customers around the world including US forces, Canadian Special Operations Forces Command , Turkmenistan and Australia as well as other European militaries and additional global forces.

The value of the Romanian contract has not been disclosed but in December 2016, Polaris was awarded a $15.5 million contract from Canada to deliver 62 vehicles (with options for 16 more) and the contract includes technical support services and integrated logistics support for two years. It is likely the Romanian contract is worth about $13-15 million.

It has not been disclosed if the Romanian contract includes a weapons fit but armament such as a .50cal heavy machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher can be pintle-mounted on a central ring and additional swing mounts for machine guns can be fitted.