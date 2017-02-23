Polaris introduces MRZR-D2 vehicle
Polaris has developed a new two-seat turbo diesel version of its MRZR vehicle, the company announced on 20 February.
Called the MRZR-D2, the new variant has a 1,000lb payload, and more auxiliary power and 80 percent more range than the gas two-seater version.
In all four variants, the MRZR platform is flexible and modular to support uses including rapid personnel deployment, command and control, casualty evacuation and supply transport missions.
Jed Leonard, director, Polaris Government and Defense, said: 'In 2013 we introduced the MRZR, which led to a rapid fielding of a critical capability for special forces, and subsequently the selection of the MRZR as the platform for the SOCOM LTATV programme.
'The pursuit of innovation and capability improvement at Polaris continues. And with the launch of the two-seat variant, our customers have even greater flexibility for their missions and can choose between gas, diesel, and now two or four seats for their MRZRs.'
More from Special Operations
-
USSOCOM to deploy next-generation communications for sUAS in contested scenarios
SOCOM will operate the PDW Blackwave system, which enables critical communications and the operation of small drones in highly congested environments.
-
JFD showcases Shadow Seal TDV at SOF Week, eyes US market expansion
At SOF Week, James Fisher Defence presents its innovative Shadow Seal TDV, designed to offer special operations forces advanced capabilities with extended range and versatile deployment options from submarines to surface operations.
-
US Special Operations Command seeks $1.3 billion investment in intelligence
As part of its FY2025 budget proposal, the service requested funds for tactical intelligence collection and analysis solutions and for ISR, processing, exploitation and dissemination programmes.