North Korean SOF show of force fails to impress
The latest public ‘show of force’ from the Korean People’s Army (KPA) SOF has provided a further glimpse into their capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the Korean Peninsula.
North Korean SOF units conducted an amphibious and airborne assault at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang on 25 August 2017, aimed at highlighting capabilities required to ‘invade and occupy’ a series of islands owned by the Republic of Korea (RoK), located just miles from the coast of the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).
The exercise follows a similar exercise conducted in April 2017, in which the KPA’s Special Operations Forces
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Special Operations
-
Polaris unveils new military snowmobile for Arctic SOF operations
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
-
Canadian light and beacon solutions promise to improve safety for SOF teams
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
-
SOF Week 2025: Global threats and industry opportunities in focus (video)
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
-
Japan to set up DARPA-style institute to tackle evolving threat of cyber warfare
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
-
Eurosatory day four: Images from across the show
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.