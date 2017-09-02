North Korean SOF show of force fails to impress

The latest public ‘show of force’ from the Korean People’s Army (KPA) SOF has provided a further glimpse into their capabilities as tensions continue to escalate across the Korean Peninsula.

North Korean SOF units conducted an amphibious and airborne assault at an undisclosed location near Pyongyang on 25 August 2017, aimed at highlighting capabilities required to ‘invade and occupy’ a series of islands owned by the Republic of Korea (RoK), located just miles from the coast of the Democratic Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The exercise follows a similar exercise conducted in April 2017, in which the KPA’s Special Operations Forces