Joint exercise reveals Côte d'Ivoire SF capabilities

A joint training exercise undertaken with the French Special Forces (SF) at Abidjan on 22 September has provided insight into the capabilities of Republic of Côte d'Ivoire SF units.

The exercise simulated a hostage taking by a terrorist group at the National Institute of Youth and Sports, with the aim of testing the ‘interoperability between the two forces and their ability to work together in the handling of a high-level security incident’.

As footage of the exercise showed, the Ivorian SF were inserted into the operational area by several RHIBs and proceeded to enter the building complex, neutralising the terrorists