Joint exercise reveals Côte d'Ivoire SF capabilities

Why artificial intelligence has secured its place in special forces’ operations
The diverse use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) have been turning it into a critical tool for Special Operations Forces (SOF).
A joint training exercise undertaken with the French Special Forces (SF) at Abidjan on 22 September has provided insight into the capabilities of Republic of Côte d'Ivoire SF units.
The exercise simulated a hostage taking by a terrorist group at the National Institute of Youth and Sports, with the aim of testing the ‘interoperability between the two forces and their ability to work together in the handling of a high-level security incident’.
As footage of the exercise showed, the Ivorian SF were inserted into the operational area by several RHIBs and proceeded to enter the building complex, neutralising the terrorists
Polaris Government and Defense has launched the Military 850 TITAN 155 snowmobile ahead of SOF Week 2025. Designed for immediate deployment in cold-weather environments, the platform will enter trials with special operations forces by year-end, targeting NATO’s northern and eastern European members.
Solutions supplied by Adventure Tactical currently equip military and law enforcement forces of 24 countries.
At SOF Week 2025 in Tampa, Florida, Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation (GSOF), underscored the increasing operational demands placed on special operations forces (SOF) as global tensions mount.
Japan’s Ministry of Defense is devoting government-level effort and funding to tackling the growing problem of cyber warfare.
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.