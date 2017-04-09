Gulf SOF operators refine tactics
Special operations forces from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) coalition continue to refine their approach to counter-terrorism (CT) and counter-insurgency (COIN) missions as part of Exercise Eagle Resolve.
Aimed to develop concepts of operation, and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) associated with CT and COIN and conducted between 19 March and 19 April, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) sponsored exercise is seeing participation from Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with instruction from the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
Participating force elements include Kuwait's 25th Commando Group; Qatar's Special Operations
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Special Operations
-
Eurosatory day four: Images from across the show
All the best images from the penultimate day of Eurosatory 2024 which brought the security industry into sharper focus for attendees to the Parc des Expositions de Villepinte.
-
Explosive detector dogs sniff out demo explosives at Eurosatory
The Ukrainian dogs carried out the demonstrations at Eurosatory’s HELPED area which focuses on humanitarian and environmental crises.
-
Avon Protection wins orders and unveils total protection CBRN system
The Eurosatory exhibitor has been clocking up the contract awards in recent months and one of the more notable wins was for a respirator contract worth up to US$47 million from UK MoD but the focus is also on opportunities with police and security forces.
-
AeroVironment to “dramatically” increase production of Switchblades
The company plans to double or triple production rates for Switchblade 600 and 300 systems.
-
Clearspeed provides advanced voice analytics for risk assessment (video)
Clearspeed's innovative voice analytics technology is transforming risk assessment and insider threat detection for global security forces, including NATO Special Operations.
-
Cubic unveils new single-case solution to enable data-rich processing in complex environments
DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) is designed to run data centre-type level processing at the tactical edge.