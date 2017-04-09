​Gulf SOF operators refine tactics

Special operations forces from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) coalition continue to refine their approach to counter-terrorism (CT) and counter-insurgency (COIN) missions as part of Exercise Eagle Resolve.

Aimed to develop concepts of operation, and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) associated with CT and COIN and conducted between 19 March and 19 April, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) sponsored exercise is seeing participation from Kuwait, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with instruction from the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

Participating force elements include Kuwait's 25th Commando Group; Qatar's Special Operations