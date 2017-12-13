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Bahrain Special Forces master free-fall training

13th December 2017 - 13:00 GMT | by David Oliver in Manama

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In July 2017, the Bahrain Royal Guard Special Forces celebrated its tenth anniversary. For five of those years, Andrew Goodall, a former British Army Parachute Regiment member, has been the chief parachute instructor for the Bahrain Royal Guard Special Forces.

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David Oliver

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David Oliver

David Oliver is a Shephard correspondent based in the UK.

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